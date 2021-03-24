nLIGHT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the average daily volume of 463 call options.

nLIGHT stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

