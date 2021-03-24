Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0132

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Nimiq has a market cap of $98.61 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,636.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.41 or 0.03007736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00344176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.00932293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00402182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00382111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00247765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022183 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,200,987,446 coins and its circulating supply is 7,457,237,446 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

