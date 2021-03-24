Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ferrari and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 5 9 0 2.35 Nikola 0 6 2 0 2.25

Ferrari currently has a consensus target price of $211.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.25%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 124.76%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Ferrari.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrari has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $4.22 billion 8.88 $779.32 million $4.16 48.75 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Summary

Ferrari beats Nikola on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 36 retail Ferrari stores, including 18 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 168 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

