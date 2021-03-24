NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

