Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,263 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $124,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 558,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

NXST traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.92. 16,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,188. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,651,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,086 shares of company stock worth $20,898,935. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.