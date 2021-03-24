New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

