New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Shares in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned about 0.09% of Legacy Housing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Legacy Housing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

