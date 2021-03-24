New York Life Investments Alternatives Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

ALDX opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

