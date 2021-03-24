New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $172.02 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.09.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

