New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of CARA opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,123 shares of company stock valued at $858,585. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.