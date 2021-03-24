New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys New Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,415,000.

Shares of BWMX opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Betterware de Mexico Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

