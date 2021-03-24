New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on March 29th (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit’s (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 29th. New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Get New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for New Vista Acquisition Corp.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.