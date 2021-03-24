Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0617 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $324,518.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00163188 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,697,452 coins and its circulating supply is 77,256,207 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.