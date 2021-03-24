Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.69. 240,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. Nestlé has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

