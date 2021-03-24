Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,600. Neogen has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

