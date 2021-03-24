Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at C$20.93 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.