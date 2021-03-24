Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.25 ($73.24).

ETR:NEM opened at €56.80 ($66.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

