Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.75 ($72.65).

ETR NEM opened at €56.80 ($66.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

