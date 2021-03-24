Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 174.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

