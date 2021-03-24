NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.93. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.70 ($1.12).
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.