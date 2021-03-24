NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.93. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.70 ($1.12).

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP alerts:

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.