Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top-line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Improving economy and gradually falling unemployment rate along with investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

