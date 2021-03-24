Nautilus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 24,741 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,068 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 21,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

