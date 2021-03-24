Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.