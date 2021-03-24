National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.65. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$5.08 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.