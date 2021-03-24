Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 331 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at $47,032,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $68,415.96.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22.

Shares of NTRA traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,063. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.