NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider David Rickards Purchases 10,676 Shares of Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) insider David Rickards acquired 10,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,857.49 ($7,755.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.68.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

