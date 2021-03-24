Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.00

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabtesco Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.