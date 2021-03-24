Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $16.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 242,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 36.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

