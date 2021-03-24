M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,516 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE:BDN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

