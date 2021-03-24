M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 4,784 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

