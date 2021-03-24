M&T Bank Corp Has $392,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $463.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.90. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.21 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

