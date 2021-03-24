M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.