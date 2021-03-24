M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.