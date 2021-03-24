M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

