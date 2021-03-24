M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Globant stock opened at $215.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

