MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.63.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.