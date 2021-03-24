Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

MOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.