Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,805,348.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $3,805,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,843,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,255,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MORN stock opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,555,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

