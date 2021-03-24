Morgan Stanley Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.