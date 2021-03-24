Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

