Morgan Stanley Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

