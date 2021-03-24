Morgan Stanley Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $236.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.46.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $223.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a fifty-two week low of $150.25 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

