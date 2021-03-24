Morgan Stanley Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $253.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

NYSE V opened at $208.15 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

