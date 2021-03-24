Morgan Stanley Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $253.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.
V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.
NYSE V opened at $208.15 on Monday. Visa has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
