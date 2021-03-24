Morgan Stanley Increases Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $31.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

