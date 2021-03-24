Morgan Stanley Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $126.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.