Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneysupermarket.com Group (MYSRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.