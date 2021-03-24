Monero Price Reaches $219.16 (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Monero has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and $637.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $219.16 or 0.00401062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 970.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,868,741 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

