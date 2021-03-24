Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $234.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

