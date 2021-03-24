Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.70. Approximately 106,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 580,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

MOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mogo from C$7.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of C$629.07 million and a PE ratio of -22.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.22.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

