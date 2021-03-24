Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.93.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

